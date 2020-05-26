(KMOV.com) — Want baseball in 2020? This could be the week where we learn whether that dream will become a reality.
Jeff Passan of ESPN believes this could be “the most consequential week in Major League Baseball in the last quarter century.” With the baseball season hanging in the balance, MLB owners and the MLB Players Association must come to an agreement on how to split the league’s revenue in a potential 2020 season. The battle waging behind the scenes for weeks—known to the public only through leaked memos and talking points to the media from both sides—may receive some concrete answers in the coming days regarding how the monetary pie would be split in 2020 between the relevant parties in MLB.
Considering what’s at stake, this has a chance to be the most important week for baseball in more than a quarter century. MLB is expected to deliver its long-awaited financial proposal today, and the fallout from it could be the difference between baseball or no baseball in 2020. pic.twitter.com/1wnsm2w8yp— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020
For baseball to happen this year, it will require two groups with vastly different viewpoints to find some way to see eye-to-eye.
The players’ position has been that the negotiations which led to their agreeing to accept prorated salaries in a late March deal between the two sides ought to have been the only financial negotiations necessary in this entire situation—from their perspective, there’s nothing left to discuss on that front. The owners, however, claim that the March agreement to offer players the prorated salaries (based on how much of the season ultimately gets played) was dependent upon teams’ ability to include fans in the seats once play resumed. At this juncture, it seems unlikely spectators will be allowed at games for the 2020 MLB season—certainly not in a substantial quantity, if any are allowed at all.
Considering that teams would not receive the typical expected revenue from ticket sales, parking and concessions, owners claim operating a season without fans in attendance—while still paying players prorated salaries—would result in substantial financial losses for the teams. Of course, clubs do not open their financial books to the public, or even fully to the players, rendering the latter group understandably hesitant to accept these claims as fact. Players also rightfully note their group would take on the lion’s share of the health risk if the season does start up in the midst of a global pandemic.
Multiple reports indicate that Major League Baseball will finally offer its formal financial proposal to the MLBPA on Tuesday. But just like when the headlines that surfaced a couple weeks ago proclaiming the owners’ approval of a plan that could lead to an early-July start date for the league, it doesn’t really mean much unless the players acquiesce to the owners’ proposal.
The multi-million dollar question: Will they?
The answer depends on the degree to which the owners have modified the proposal from the early reports on its contents. And really, this entire thing boils down to money.
MLB owners are holding a phone call today and are expected to vote on a formal financial proposal before sending it to the players union for their consideration. Folks are expecting a gap to remain but seem cautiously optimistic in advance of the presentation of the proposal.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 26, 2020
Health and safety of the players involved is definitely a critical factor to successfully firing up the season—Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller serves as an executive board member of the MLBPA and in public comments, has made clear the importance placed upon those factors by the players. But reports indicate both teams and players alike felt the MLB health and safety proposal that surfaced last week was actually too restrictive in its vision—which suggests the two sides will be able to tweak the guidelines reasonably to ensure safety is achieved without sacrificing too much of the sanctity of the game’s customs. Safety issues exist, absolutely, but they no longer appear to be the largest hurdle.
At the end of the day, money is going to decide whether a 2020 MLB season happens. When the owners’ suggestion of a 50/50 revenue split between the owners and players for the 2020 season found its way to the public through media reports, the players’ side was quick to respond that such a proposal would be a non-starter. Unlike professional sport leagues that do include elements of revenue sharing between the players and team owners, MLB payrolls don’t adhere to any sort of salary cap. The player perspective: This would be quite a conspicuous year to implement a revenue sharing system in baseball. As agent Scott Boras phrased it, “You don’t privatize the gains and socialize the losses.”
So if Tuesday’s reported financial proposal tries to cram a 50/50 revenue split down the players’ throats, it’s probably not a good sign for the 2020 MLB season. The players have made clear that such an option, well, is no real option for them at all. If the owners refuse to budge off that specific position despite every indication the players won’t accept it, the upcoming proposal is reduced to nothing more than another fundamentally meaningless public relations ploy designed to turn fan opinion against the players, by making them look greedy and selfish for refusing to get out there and play ball.
Such a scenario of the owners so brazenly attempting to antagonize their players rather than partner with them for a fair solution would paint a rather dystopian picture for the future of the game.
Hopefully, though, the owners want baseball back even half as badly as fans of the game do. Hopefully they’ve modified their proposal to an extent that could be found reasonably acceptable by the other side. Although the players don’t believe any compromise is necessary, it sure feels like we won’t have a season without some level of the two sides meeting in a newfound middle.
We’ll probably never know whether team owners are as hard up for cash as they claim to be during this pandemic, but out of a building desire to get back on the field, would the players would consider accepting some sort of payment deferral system if the owners were to float the idea in an updated proposal this week? Passan wonders if expanding the season's schedule to around 100 games—beyond the 78 to 82-game range that has been discussed—could implore the players to a position of a concession for further pay reduction. The thought process being that more games played would mean a higher amount of raw salary received for the players, even if the proportion of that salary in a modified proposal would fall short of the previously agreed upon prorated rates.
The owners probably don’t deserve what they’ve demanded up to this point. The players may not get what they believe they deserve. If the two sides can reconcile those facts into an agreement that they find mutually tolerable, we might get baseball in a little more than a month.
If not? Frankly, I don’t even want to think about it.
