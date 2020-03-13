ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — We found out Thursday that coronavirus would delay the start of the MLB season. The initial word from the league? The abrupt hiatus for spring training games would subsequently create "at least a two-week delay to the start of 2020 Opening Day."
Previously slated for March 26, April 9 became the new earliest potential date for the start of the MLB regular season. Though nothing has changed on that front officially as of yet, according to reports, Friday came news that signals the delay will likely last even longer.
After an agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association, teams are reportedly sending home their players from spring training camps, a noteworthy change from Thursday's belief that the status quo could hold as players were expected to continue workouts at team facilities during the league's hiatus for official spring games.
In a change, players are being sent home from spring camps now after an agreement between MLB and union. Possible some could remain but there will be no formal workouts. Players are concerned.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2020
According to multiple reports from Florida, the Cardinals closed their spring camp Friday.
#STLCards are closing camp, per a spokesperson for the team.— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 13, 2020
The change is significant when you consider the timing necessary for players to prepare for the grind of a baseball season. For example, many Cardinals players have been ramping up their baseball activity dating all the way back to early February down in Jupiter, Florida. For the teams to dismiss players as we sit here in mid-March signals the likelihood that an additional modified training session of some sort would be required before real games can begin. That, of course, could only take place after coronavirus concerns begin to dissipate across the United States—whenever that time might eventually arrive.
Multiple Major League Baseball teams have started allowing players to go home, sources tell ESPN. Some will stay in Arizona. Others will go to their teams' cities. Others will just go home. Unclear when they'll return, though MLB will need a ramp-up period before it starts games.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 13, 2020
The severity of the COVID-19 situation has seeped into America's consciousness at an alarming pace in just the last few days. It makes speculation on the ultimate duration of the pandemic seem, at this point, like a fool's errand.
Two months is now more realistic than two weeks. https://t.co/3yEdOwv3MG— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2020
Before the coronavirus delays, the World Series was scheduled to begin on October 20, with a potential Game 7 slated for October 28. It's conceivable the postseason could be extended into November, but at this point, it's unclear what modifications would be made to the 2020 MLB schedule in light of this situation. A standard-162 game season seems unlikely.
Given the unprecedented nature of this delay for MLB, it also remains to be seen how the league and individual teams will handle their responsibility toward players, particularly guys throughout the minor-league levels who rely upon their salaries—miniscule in comparison to what major leaguers take home annually—to cover the expenses of their daily lives.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.