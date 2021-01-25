(KMOV.com) — Major League Baseball teams are just a few weeks away from the scheduled start to spring training, but numerous details on the upcoming season remain unsettled.
Multiple reports Monday indicate that the MLB Players Association has rejected a proposal that would have enacted the universal designated hitter and an expanded postseason format for 2021. Both elements were included in the 2020 MLB season, but only after the league and the MLBPA reached an agreement to include them—neither is a foregone conclusion for the upcoming season.
MLB memo says union rejects deal for DH and expanded playoffs— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2021
2020's postseason format featured an unprecedented 16 teams. In last year's 60-game season, the general consensus seemed to be that any baseball at all was better than scrapping the season amid the pandemic—the dilution of the importance of the regular season wasn't really the primary concern. A format in which more than half the league's teams qualify for the playoffs moving forward, however, would seem to further incentive the already-existing malaise of inaction among organizations with regard to compiling the most formidable rosters possible.
A more accessible postseason format means less incentive to sign free agents, to strive for competitive greatness. Though some would argue the expanded postseason format would mean a larger chunk of postseason revenue available to players, the union remains understandably skeptical of the notion.
The union's perspective has been the universal DH should not be tied to expanded playoffs. The MLB proposal included the universal DH and the expanded playoffs; the union turned it down.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 25, 2021
Another factor looming over the league Monday could have implications on a timely beginning for spring training. The Cactus League, which houses half the MLB teams for spring training in Arizona, sent a letter to MLB Monday indicating its desire to delay the beginning to spring training as a result of the COVID-19 infection rates in Maricopa County. The letter was signed by civic leaders in all eight Cactus League cities.
BREAKING Arizona’s Cactus League tells @MLB it wants to delay start of spring training because of Maricopa County’s high COVID infection rate. #12News pic.twitter.com/H61DbDurVY— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 25, 2021
The letter acknowledges MLB can not unilaterally delay the start to spring training, and it's well-known the players' union intends to see the proceedings begin as scheduled next month. Remember, the lengthy squabbling over protocols and player salaries for the 2020 season left the league with a meager 60-game campaign last year, when MLB owners insisted their organizations would hemorrhage financially with each additional game played sans fans in the stands.
It's worthwhile to note that many of the league's concerns from a year ago still remain as we approach the 2021 season. Though the prospect of fans in attendance for games is more promising for 2021 than it was last year, the uncertainty over the degree to which those customary revenue streams will be open for MLB clubs this season remains a dark cloud that looms over this winter's free agent class.
The desires expressed in Monday's Cactus League letter appear to conveniently fall in line with what MLB would prefer for the coming weeks—a delay to spring training would mean less time for the regular season, which would ultimately mean fewer games.
Good luck getting the players' union to agree to that again. The MLBPA responded to the existence of the letter with a statement Monday.
Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association regarding the Cactus League letter: pic.twitter.com/5j0vGewKC7— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) January 25, 2021
It's fair to note that elements of the Cactus League letter appear flimsy—or at a minimum, curious—given the lack of proportionally-expressed concern over COVID-19 in Arizona when it comes to other sport leagues, such as the NHL.
The most interesting part of this letter is the signature of the mayor of Glendale, Arizona ... where the Arizona Coyotes are currently playing regular-season NHL games ... in front of fans ... https://t.co/rxRYwCVhCO— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2021
The Cardinals play their spring training games as a member of the Grapefruit League in Florida, so their path to Jupiter should not be impacted by Monday's news. The league and the union, however, will ultimately need to come to an agreement on how to handle health-and-safety protocols sooner rather than later.
To be clear, the Cactus League has no authority over spring training starting. But the health-and-safety issues remain an unanswered question for MLB and MLBPA. And this is something that is going to need resolution very soon, with spring training set to begin in mid-February. https://t.co/rxRYwCVhCO— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.