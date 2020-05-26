(KMOV.com) -- With the knowledge that the MLB Players' Association was not interested in modifying its agreement with MLB owners to include a revenue share for the 2020 season, the owners decided to shift course with their proposal to the union on Tuesday.
Early reports suggest the players don't find the new direction to the talks any more palatable than the old one.
Reports from several national baseball reporters indicate that the proposal Tuesday from MLB owners to the MLBPA featured a sliding scale for compensation that would see the highest-paid players subject to significant pay cuts. Under the proposal, lesser-paid players would still be subject to cuts, but would receive a greater portion of their guaranteed prorated salaries when compared to the game's star players, whose 2020 salaries could be cut by as much as 70 to 80-percent off the amount dictated by their contracts.
Exact percentages in MLB proposal aren’t known, but people involved estimate the best-paid stars — Trout, Cole, Verlander, Scherzer, etc — might make about 20-30 percent of their full salary over 82 games plus postseason. So for Cole, for instance, that’d be not 36M but about 9M— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 26, 2020
That's not an arrangement many star players would find agreeable. Jeff Passan of ESPN describes that "players bristled at the notion of taking further pay reductions," and mentions that the outcome of Tuesday's proceedings is considered a disappointment by the union. Despite the hope for an agreement that existed earlier in the day Tuesday, it appears now that the two sides remain far apart on a deal.
Worth noting: It’s the first day of this extremely important week and this is the first proposal from the league. That said, there is disappointment from the players, and to get anything close to what they want to play, MLB is going to have to move significantly off its proposal.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020
In other words, the owners found a completely new forest, but they're still barking up the wrong tree. While Passan stressed that the new proposal includes the possibility that all players would see a further reduction in salary--not just the highest paid ones--it's conceivable that the owners viewed this particular avenue as one that could serve to fracture the union, with the lesser-earning players finding the agreement more acceptable than their higher-earning brethren. It's a brazen move by the owners in a negotiation that appears to grow more antagonistic by the day.
Regardless of their intentions or thought process in delivering the proposal, it doesn't seem to have landed favorably among player circles.
Interesting strategy of making the best most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys— Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) May 26, 2020
Though time remains for the two sides to find a more suitable middle ground, the progress of the negotiations to this point doesn't offer much evidence that the owners and players are capable of speaking the same language when it comes to getting the 2020 season off the ground.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.