(KMOV.com) -- Mizzou has chosen veteran NFL coach Steve Wilks as its next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports circulating Thursday.
Sources: Missouri hiring former NFL coach Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator. https://t.co/ylrx12EY4F— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2021
The Missouri DC position was vacated by Ryan Walters, who left the program for the same role at the University of Illinois earlier this month. With the opportunity to make his own hire, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz tabbed a man with years of experience coaching defenses at the highest level of football.
Wilks, 51, is a veteran NFL defensive coach who has held various roles in the league dating back to 2006. He served as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals during the 2018 season, but was swiftly relieved of his duties following a trying 3-13 campaign.
Wilks' most recent role was as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. As he heads to Columbia, Wilks makes his return to the college ranks, where he had previously coached before making the jump to the NFL. After briefly serving as the head coach at Savannah State in 1999, Wilks spent time at various schools, including Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Notre Dame and Washington.
