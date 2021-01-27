ST. LOUIS (KMOV.con) -- Some Missouri state lawmakers had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot but it's unclear if they were supposed to.
Multiple reports say rumors of vaccinations at the Capitol Plaza Hotel spread to Jefferson City lawmakers. Some lawmakers, along with their staff, were able to receive the first dose.
Missouri is in Phase 1B. That covers first responders, essential workers and people 65 or older.
According to The Missouri Times, some lawmakers claim health care workers told them they'd already vaccinated everyone in those categories and the doses would go to waste.
