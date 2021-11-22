ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mediation in the lawsuit between the NFL, Rams and St. Louis is set for Tuesday, in what some reports say could be the last chance for the sides to avoid a trial.

St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority sued the Rams and the NFL in 2017 over the Rams' relocation back to Los Angeles in January 2016. The plaintiffs allege the league broke its own relocation guidelines and accuse the team and league of not telling the truth about what their plans were. A trial date is set for January 10.

The mediation hearing comes amid reports of infighting between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the 31 other NFL owners. Before the owners approved the Rams move, Kroenke signed an agreement to indemnify the league of litigation costs. However, Kroenke has reportedly told his fellow owners that he does not have to pick up such costs for other NFL owners in the case, and is offering to settle with St. Louis separately, leaving the NFL to fend for itself.

Some local leaders say they have been kept in the dark about what is going on, while others say they are pleased with the talks that have occurred between Kroenke, the NFL and the city.