The Cardinals never seemed eager to re-sign free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna. Though he lingered on the market throughout this winter, his likely contract dwindling in both dollars and length as time went on, the Cardinals stayed on the periphery of the conversation.
Ozuna kept saying he wanted to be here. The Cardinals never publicly reciprocated.
When asked about the topic, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak consistently offered token responses that indicated his team's evel of interest in a reunion wasn't especially high.
Tuesday, proof of the Cardinals' apathy toward retaining their clean-up hitter surfaced in the reports that Ozuna has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. According to Jeff Passan, the contract is worth $18 million, just $200,00 above the qualifying offer that Ozuna rejected from St. Louis earlier this offseason.
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on one-year, $18 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 21, 2020
The Cardinals have centered their offseason around clearing the clutter in their outfield to allow for more opportunity for some of the team's younger, less proven players.
Tuesday's news falls right in line with that line of thinking, as Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, Dylan Carlson and the like are left standing on the Cardinals roster, a path to playing time in 2020 well within their sights.
