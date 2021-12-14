Reports: Former Cards manager Shildt takes role in MLB Commissioner's office

(KMOV.com) — Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has found his next baseball job, but you won't find him in a dugout managing one of the 30 MLB teams next season.
Shildt is reportedly set to take a job in the MLB Commissioner's office working in the On-Field Operations department under senior VP Michael Hill. Hill, a former executive of the Miami Marlins, oversees the arena of player discipline and umpires.
After he was fired by the Cardinals in a surprise move following the team's Wild Card Game loss to the Dodgers, Shildt's next move was highly speculated upon throughout town. Many wondered where the baseball life and career Cardinal—as a scout, coach and manager—might land.
After interviewing, but not being selected, for the role as the next manager of the Padres, it seemed Shildt's options for a swift return to managing might be limited. Rather than return to a lesser coaching role or as a consultant for the front office of a team, Shildt joins the league office in a department that we know is of particular interest to him.
After Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos was singled out by umpires in what Shildt considered a disproportionate fashion, Shildt let his feelings be known in an impassioned but respectful way. Shildt has a mind for baseball and for protecting the integrity of the game—characteristics which should serve him and the sport well as he transitions into his new role with the league.
