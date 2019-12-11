SAN DIEGO -- The Cardinals have not yet made any splashes at this week’s Winter Meetings, but one of their outgoing players appears to have found a new home for 2020.
Multiple reports Wednesday indicate that Michael Wacha has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets, pending a physical. To this point, the lanky right-hander had spent his entire career with St. Louis. That's where he burst onto the scene with an impressive rookie campaign in 2013, earning MVP honors in the Cardinals’ NLCS win over the Dodgers that fall.
Wacha’s free-agent contract with the Mets is reportedly worth $3 million in base salary, with incentives bringing the total potential value of the deal to $10 million.
Correcting from earlier: Wacha’s incentives are worth $7 million. So total deal could be worth $10 million. Base is $3 million.— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 11, 2019
It had become clear in recent months that a reunion with Wacha was unlikely for the Cardinals. On Tuesday, manager Mike Shildt spoke highly of the 28-year-old starter.
“Wacha had his first year in 2012 right out of the draft in Double A, and immediately was impressed by his collective togetherness,” Shildt said. “This guy was emotionally, physically, and competitively elite. It was like, ‘Whoa, this guy is different.’ It was no surprise to me or us in 2013, he's the National League championship series MVP. I'm not in a position to say he won't be back. (But) It doesn't look favorable for Michael to be back, which I understand from a business standpoint, opportunity standpoint, for other guys that we have.”
It’s a bittersweet ending to Wacha’s time with the Cardinals, considering the potential Cy Young upside he seemed to possess early in his career. Though Wacha has been marred by injuries in recent years, Shildt clarified Tuesday that his health wasn’t a factor in the team’s decision to leave him off the active roster in the postseason in October.
Shildt noted that the decision to keep Wacha off the active roster in the playoffs wasn’t a result of his physical health at the time, but rather a product of the team’s confidence in its bullpen contributors that dictated St. Louis excluding their fifth starter--a role typically not necessary given the off-days staggered throughout a postseason series--from the roster. Shildt says Wacha was fully healthy and capable of contributing, which hopefully bodes well for his status heading into 2020 with a new team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.