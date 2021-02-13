(KMOV.com) — Jack Flaherty's hard-line stance against the salary structure in Major League Baseball finally saw its first real win for the rising young pitcher Saturday.
For the first time in his career, Flaherty was set to square off with his employer, the St. Louis Cardinals, in an arbitration hearing that would determine his salary for the 2021 season. Under the terms of the arbitration system, each side was required to file a number for the player's salary, and through the hearing, one number or the other would ultimately be chosen. The Cardinals filed at $3 million, with Flaherty filing at $3.9 million.
According to reports Saturday, Flaherty won his hearing over the Cardinals and will therefore earn $3.9 million for the 2021 season.
Source: Jack Flaherty won his arbitration case over the St. Louis Cardinals. He will make $3.9 million.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 13, 2021
In previous years, Flaherty was considered pre-arbitration eligible and refused to consent to the annual salary imposed upon him by the Cardinals—which is the team's right when it comes to players with fewer than three years of service time under the MLB system.
In a system that only rewards players with an opportunity to hit the open market after six years of MLB service time, the prime years of star players are often spent earning little more than the league-minimum salary. Flaherty never agreed to whatever number the Cardinals proposed in previous years, because he didn't want his participation in those customarily standard signings to be used to as an admission that he believed his salaries in those years accurately reflected his value.
This year, though, with enough service time under his belt to be eligible for arbitration, Flaherty finally had a say in the process.
Wielding some level of leverage for the first time, Flaherty did not reach an agreement with the Cardinals on a salary that both sides considered fair before the deadline earlier this winter. So, arbitration trial date was set. In the hearing, Flaherty's representation had the opportunity to defend his merits before an impartial third party, arguing on his behalf the reasons they believe their proposed salary more accurately represent his value to the team than the one submitted by the Cardinals. The Cardinals essentially argue the opposite point about their own player.
It sounds like a harsh process—and it kind of is—but it's the one MLB uses.
February 13, 2021
Clearly, the 25-year-old pitcher relished the opportunity to utilize it to advocate for himself for the first time in such a setting. He reacted with multiple tweets following the news that he had emerged from the hearing a winner.
February 13, 2021
Flaherty's final numbers in the shortened 2020 season (4-3, 4.91 ERA) weren't quite what they had been in previous seasons, but the small sample of those statistics is deceptive. If you remove one brutal night against Milwaukee from Flaherty's 2020 ledger, his ERA for the entire season would have ended lower than the 3.37 ERA he boasts across his entire MLB career. Though there was some question as to how the arbiters would handle those statistical quandaries this winter following such a unique season, Flaherty was ultimately rewarded for his body of work.
Under the current system, the Cardinals have team control over Flaherty through this same arbitration system for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Without a long-term contract extension between Flaherty and the Cardinals, he will be eligible for free agency following the 2023 campaign.
