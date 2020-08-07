ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After a week-long nightmare in which 13 members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team thought it was out of the woods when it was cleared by Major League Baseball to travel back home to St. Louis on Wednesday.
Friday's news would indicate those beliefs were premature.
This weekend's series between the Cardinals and Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed after three new positive COVID-19 test results within the organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Friday night that players Ryan Helsley and Austin Dean have tested positive, along with one staff member.
The new positives bring the Cardinals' total to 16 positive tests since the team discovered its first positive last week. Aside from a "low-grade fever" for Helsley, Mozeliak said Dean and the other individual were asymptomatic.
MLB announced earlier in the day that Friday's game at Busch Stadium had been postponed. Given the day's numerous reports of an additional positive COVID-19 test among the Cardinals roster, it's hardly a surprise to see MLB scrap the remainder of the series.
Mozeliak said he found out about the new positive cases late Thursday night.
"For my phone to ring last night around 9:30, I kind of suspected it wasn't good news," Mo said.He is understandably frustrated by this situation. All Cardinals can do now, he says, is continue to wait for test results to decide next steps.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 8, 2020
This new round of positives comes as an obvious source of frustration for the team, which had believed it was safe to continue forward based on advice from medical experts. The team was told that in order to be cleared depart Milwaukee after nearly a week quarantined at the team hotel, it had to receive two consecutive batches of negative results among the team personnel who remained in the traveling party.
Unfortunately, despite the team testing negative for consecutive days, the spread was not entirely stamped out before the Cardinals returned home, leaving the future of the Cardinals' season in question.
"As of right now, I don't know what, really, our future looks like at this point," Mozeliak said. "We'll certainly take this day-by-day, but for all the optimism we had a couple days ago, to be were we are today, it's definitely frustrating for everybody involved."
Mozeliak on whether he believes Cardinals can still fit in 60 games this season: "Mathematically, it would seem challenging to me, but I haven't really thought through that today."— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 8, 2020
The team returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee via plane Wednesday morning before practicing at Busch Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone with access to the Cardinals clubhouse during those workout days, Mozeliak said, is expected currently to be quarantining.
Latest Cards positive came after three days of all clean results but through contact tracing wasn’t entirely shocking since this player had been near the others.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 7, 2020
Prior to these new cases, the Cardinals had confirmed the identities for six of the seven players previously known to have tested positive. Those players were Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, all of whom have been placed on the injured list. Carlos Martinez was also placed on the injured list, but has not been confirmed as a positive case by the team.
