ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals plan to promote lefthanded pitching prospect Genesis Cabrera to the majors according to multiple reports.
Cabrera, 22, is considered one of the organizations best prospects, ranking in the top 10 for both Baseball America and MLB.com.
The lefty was acquired last July as part of the trade that sent Tommy Pham to Tampa Bay.
His numbers at Triple-A Memphis this year have been lackluster, with a 6.35 ERA and more than four walks per nine innings, but the numbers belie what has been an impressive start to his young career.
He has an electric fastball that reaches speeds in the upper 90s but has struggled with control at times as he develops.
He will get a shot to start upon his promotion, as manager Mike Shildt told reporters he will be plugged into the rotation Wednesday.
The promotion comes on the heels of Michael Wacha’s second outing of the year in which he allowed at least six earned runs and didn’t finish five innings.
For the season, he has an ERA of 5.59 and has yet to go deeper into a game than six innings. He has failed to record 18 outs in every start but two.
He was moved to the bullpen after his May 22 outing, clearing the way for Cabrera to join the rotation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.