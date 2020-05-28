(KMOV.com) — As MLB team owners and the MLB Players' Association continue to wage a battle over player compensation in a 2020 baseball season, there's another group of baseball players that don't get any say in the matter—despite the impact it could have upon their futures in the game.
I'm talking about minor leaguers.
Because minor-league baseball players aren't members of the MLBPA, their interests aren't represented in the present negotiations regarding potentially starting up the 2020 MLB season. It puts minors players in a precarious position, as teams aren't required by any league mandate to continue paying the players in their farm systems during the current coronavirus shutdown. The players are reliant upon the decisions of their organization on whether to continue investing in the minors during this uncertain time—or not.
Minor league players are not paid for spring training, but they do receive a stipend to help cover food and housing costs. When spring training shut down so abruptly in March, teams independently decided to continue paying minor leaguers their weekly stipends through April 8, with the deadline later extended through May 31.
With another round of decisions regarding the fate of minor-league players due in the coming days, reporters have been sharing details of the plans for various teams and how each will handle their minor leaguers.
Some teams, like the Marlins and Padres, have committed to paying their minor leaguers into August. Thus far, the Oakland Athletics have become the face of the opposite side of the spectrum, as they will reportedly end the payments to their minor leaguers after May 31. Needless to say, their former first-round draft pick Kyler Murray seems to have made a wise choice by sticking with football, and forgoing a trek through Oakland's farm system.
In the case of the Cardinals, reports indicate the team will continue supplying the stipends through the end of June, as the team elects to take a month-to-month approach to the situation.
#STLCards will continue to pay the weekly stipend to their minor league players through June, as @dgoold first reported. Decisions are made month-to-month.— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 28, 2020
As teams looks to cut costs during baseball's hiatus, other reports indicate that while many teams will continue to pay their minor leaguers for the foreseeable future, some of those same teams could be cutting ties with some of their other minors players. According to one report, the Cardinals are among the teams trimming from their minor-league rosters Thursday.
#STLCards another team releasing minor leaguers today, according to multiple sources. Known teams to make cuts: Mariners, Brewers, Reds, Mets, Nationals, Orioles, Rockies, Braves, DBacks, Rays.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 28, 2020
Typically, teams release from their minor-league squads at the conclusion of spring training. Unfortunately, the expected lasting economic impact of the coronavirus on MLB coupled with the likely contraction of dozens of minor-league teams over the next year has led to these cuts taking on a more ominous tone for the future of the sport than the standard releases from previous years.
In normal years, cuts happen but not en masse like this. The fallout from the coronavirus, expected minor league contraction and the anticipated cancellation of the 2020 minor league season prompted organizations each to release dozens of players, who were being paid $400 a week.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2020
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.