ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- He's back!
National media reports on Thursday night indicated the Cardinals have resigned Adam Wainwright for the 2021 season.
The team has not commented on the deal, but Jon Heyman with MLB Network said the one-year deal is worth $8M.
Wainwright’s new deal with #STLCards is believed to be for $8M. Loyal guy, and a legend in St. Louis, for good reason.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2021
Now, Heyman said, attention moves to both Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong.
Cards would also like to bring back Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina, another St. Louis legend.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2021
Meanwhile, Yadi posted a cryptic message on Instagram Thursday that left fans wondering if a return was in the works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.