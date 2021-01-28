Cardinals Spring Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, laughs after receiving a kiss on the cheek from teammate Adam Wainwright, left, as Wainwright walked past during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- He's back!

National media reports on Thursday night indicated the Cardinals have resigned Adam Wainwright for the 2021 season.

The team has not commented on the deal, but Jon Heyman with MLB Network said the one-year deal is worth $8M.

Now, Heyman said, attention moves to both Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong.

Meanwhile, Yadi posted a cryptic message on Instagram Thursday that left fans wondering if a return was in the works.

