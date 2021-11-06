(KMOV.com) -- After being rumored as a possible candidate for the Cardinals managerial opening, one former St. Louis player and World Champion is now expected to land on the team's coaching staff after all.
According to multiple reports Saturday, Skip Schumaker will join the Cardinals as the new St. Louis bench coach for the 2022 season. Likely the most significant addition to the coaching staff this offseason, Schumaker fills the role vacated by Oliver Marmol. After Marmol was hired to replace Mike Shildt as Cardinals manager, Schumaker will now serve as Marmol's right-hand man as St. Louis chases a championship in the upcoming season.
Jared "Skip" Schumaker played eight of his 11 MLB seasons with the Cardinals from 2005 to 2012 and was an instrumental piece of the memorable 2011 World Series championship. After his playing days concluded in 2015, Schumaker has built a strong resume and reputation in the coaching world. He began the next chapter in his baseball career in 2017 as the San Diego Padres first base coach.
Schumaker then served as the associate manager of the Padres. His stock as a future big-league manager has risen over the past couple of years, but Schumaker will delay those hopes for now as he returns to St. Louis in a new role.
Reports earlier this week stated that assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez will depart the Cardinals coaching staff, but the majority of the remainder of the St. Louis coaching staff is expected to return in 2022.
