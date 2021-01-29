(KMOV.com) -- When John Mozeliak said earlier this winter that patience would be required for Cardinals fans this off-season, people didn't necessarily believe that their patience would eventually be rewarded.
As it turns out, Mo knew what he was talking about. In a winter in which he cautioned that 'January would be the new December,' the St. Louis Cardinals waited until the final days of the first month of 2021 to make the splash of the off-season. Multiple reports Friday night indicate the Cardinals have agreed to a trade that would send Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis.
BREAKING: Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal pending approval from both MLB and players’ union; Rockies sending Cardinals significant cash, believed to be in $50M range, and Arenado will be deferring money.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021
The years-long flirtation between the Cardinals and Rockies finally comes to fruition with the Rockies agreeing to send significant cash to the Cardinals to help facilitate the deal. In the COVID-19 environment, the Cardinals' uncertainty over future revenues painted a bleak picture for what their off-season spending could resemble.
Ultimately, though, the Rockies were motivated enough to move Arenado and his significant contract. The five-time All-Star third baseman has six years and $199 million remaining. Though there is a clause in his deal allowing Arenado to opt-out after 2021, a decline to his numbers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season would have him in an unlikely position to desire to hit the open market without a massive rebound season upcoming.
A deal is in place that would send Nolan Arenado from the #Rockies to the #Cardinals. The deal is not finalized because singifican dollars are moving and Arenado has an opt out after this season that could be altered. So MLB and PA approval is needed.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 30, 2021
Ken Rosenthal reported Arenado would defer some of his deal into future years, which would help ease the burden on the current Cardinals payroll.
The return heading from St. Louis to Colorado is not yet known, but reports suggest the cream of the crop among the Cardinals top prospects will not be moving as part of the trade.
Names possibly going to Rockies include LHP Austin Gomber, 1B Luken Baker, OF Jhon Torres. Return also might include RHP Jake Woodford or RHP Angel Rondón. Exact package not confirmed. https://t.co/QJaMyyxLwP— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021
Arenado has been a consistent force of excellence throughout his career in Colorado, winning the Gold Glove in each of his eight big-league seasons and earning five All-Star appearances. The 29-year-old boasts a career batting line of .293/.349/.541, but saw his OPS dip to .738 this past season.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
