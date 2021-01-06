(KMOV.com) — New Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema has reportedly poached his new defensive coordinator from a rival school to the west.
Reports circulating Wednesday suggest the Illini will hired Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to the same role.
SOURCE: Illinois is expected to hire Mizzou DC Ryan Walters as the Illini’s new defensive coordinator. The Tigers were No. 4 in the SEC in third down D in 2020... @JohnDBrice1 first reported the move.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 6, 2021
After the unit's strong 2019 season, the Missouri defense had an up-and-down campaign under Walters in 2020. Of course, the impact of a coronavirus on the team's personnel on that side of the ball makes the season a difficult one to evaluate with regard to the competency of Walters' scheme.
Upon his arrival as the head coach at Missouri, the offensively-oriented Eli Drinkwitz retained Walters to run the defense, keeping some level of continuity to the staff rather than immediately going out to make his own hire. Walters has been part of the Tigers coaching staff since 2015.
With a year under his belt in Columbia, it stands to reason that Drinkwitz would be more comfortable installing his own hire at the defensive coordinator position. The notion is backed by a tweet from St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Dave Matter, who suggested Wednesday the Missouri program was not worried this week about the possibility of Walters accepting the Illinois position.
Strong sense I got from Mizzou earlier this week when report first surfaced about Walters talking to Illinois was MU was not worried about the situation - as in not worried about moving on should he leave.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 6, 2021
It's a natural timeline for a DC transition as Drinkwitz—who has gotten off to a roaring start in recruiting in his first year—appears to be settling into his role competently.
For the Illini, the move comes as part of the program's effort to re-establish relevance under Bielema following the disappointing run for Love Smith as head coach. Smith, who served as the St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003, finished his tenure as Illinois head coach with a 17-39 record in five seasons.
Several years ago, the renewal of the Braggin' Rights rivalry in football was made official, with a four-year home-and-home series scheduled between Missouri and Illinois.
Though we'll have to wait until 2026 for that series to kick off once again on the field, that's not keeping the two programs from keeping things interesting in the coaching carousel.
