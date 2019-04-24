UPDATE [April 24, 11:55 a.m.] There are multiple reports that the boy's body has been found. The Chicago Tribune said they received the information regarding the body being found from an unnamed source.
Listen here: 911 Calls Released
The boy's body was found by authorities who were searching a field in Woodstock, Illinois, according to reports.
A press conference originally scheduled for 12 p.m. has been pushed back until 1 p.m.
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — The FBI and police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake are planning a news conference as they search for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.
Read: Police focus may be turning to family of missing 5-year-old Illinois boy
The Crystal Lake Police Department says the news conference will take place at noon on Wednesday at City Hall. The agencies have been searching for Andrew "AJ" Freund since his parents reported him missing last Thursday. The couple said they saw him at bedtime the night before and couldn't find him in the morning.
Police searched for AJ in a park on Tuesday and said they planned to use sonar to search ponds in the community, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
Authorities say they don't believe the boy was abducted or wandered away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.