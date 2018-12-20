Red Sox Indians Baseball

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 AP Photo/Tony Dejak

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals and Andrew Miller are close to agreeing to a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Miller, 33, addresses a need that the front office said was a priority during the offseason. At the press conference introducing Paul Goldschmidt, John Mozeliak said adding a left handed reliever was on the hot stove do list.

Miller has been a “super reliever,” a pitcher who has solved late inning and multi-inning problems during the playoffs.

With both Goldschmidt and Miller, the Cardinals have filled two offseason needs and been uncharacteristically aggressive in the offseason, perhaps necessitated by their pursuit to close the gap between themselves and the Cubs and Brewers.

