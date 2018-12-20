ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals and Andrew Miller are close to agreeing to a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.
Reliever Andrew Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals are nearing a multi-year deal, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Cardinals have long sought a left-handed presence in the back end of their bullpen, and Miller looks like the answer to both. @Ken_Rosenthal first said it was close.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018
Miller, 33, addresses a need that the front office said was a priority during the offseason. At the press conference introducing Paul Goldschmidt, John Mozeliak said adding a left handed reliever was on the hot stove do list.
Miller has been a “super reliever,” a pitcher who has solved late inning and multi-inning problems during the playoffs.
With both Goldschmidt and Miller, the Cardinals have filled two offseason needs and been uncharacteristically aggressive in the offseason, perhaps necessitated by their pursuit to close the gap between themselves and the Cubs and Brewers.
