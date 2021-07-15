LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At least one person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in Lake Ozark Thursday night.
According to Lake News Online, at least one person has died and four others are hurt from the shooting, which happened around 8 p.m. near several businesses at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say one of more suspects are being detained.
A lockdown is in effect for the area, Lake Ozark Police Department said. Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene.
This is a developing story.
