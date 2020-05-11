(KMOV.com) — If you’re like me, hoping against hope that there will be baseball in 2020, this is a big week to pay attention to the news.
Reports Monday indicate that MLB team owners have approved a proposal that outlines baseball’s return with an opening day scheduled for the beginning of July. The passing vote within ownership circles, though, does not necessarily indicate the sport will indeed return within that timeline.
For one, the entire thing is predicated upon the state of the coronavirus crisis in America. MLB is at the mercy of the progress of the pandemic, so even the best-laid plans could be wiped out depending on the severity and longevity of the crisis.
The other sticking point, as so often is the case with these matters, boils down to money.
Now that it has been reportedly approved by owners, the proposal will now be sent to the MLB Players Association for their approval, with a meeting between the two sides expected for Tuesday. That’s where things could get dicey. Given previous comments from the players’ union, it’s conceivable the MLBPA won’t find common ground in the reported details of the owners’ plan.
Bob Nightengale reports the proposal from MLB owners will reportedly include a revenue sharing plan that would see the players reap a 50/50 split of team revenues for the 2020 season. The expectation is that such an arrangement would signify a reduction in player salaries for this season beyond what had been agreed upon between the owners and the MLBPA back in March. Based on recent public comments from the MLBPA, the players’ side sees no reason to discuss additional salary adjustments beyond what occurred through that March agreement.
The #MLB proposal that was agreed upon among the owners and submitted to the union now calls for a 50-50 revenue split. https://t.co/iG7fd7PN4k— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 11, 2020
“Players recently reached an agreement with Major League Baseball that outlines economic terms for resumption of play, which included significant salary adjustments and a number of other compromises,” union head Tony Clark said back in April. “That negotiation is over.”
According to reports, owners believe further reduction to player salaries is necessary based on the idea that the majority, if not all, of a 2020 baseball season would be played without fans in attendance. Nightengale writes that MLB officials believe teams would lose out on 40% of their revenue without ticket sales, concessions and parking. The Athletic reports that team officials place the figure somewhere between 40% and 50%, with the number varying from team to team. Teams will traditionally strong attendance would be more severely impacted by the sudden removal of the associated revenue streams.
Behind that reasoning, teams claim they would be operating at a deficit by paying players their agreed-upon prorated salaries for a 2020 season. Because teams don’t actually open up their books publicly, though, it’s difficult to verify the veracity of those claims.
In recent comments to ESPN, Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller—who is an executive board member in the MLB Players Association—stressed safety as the top priority for players while also giving a peek into how their side views a potential revenue-sharing situation.
"The way our sport works is we are not tied to revenue in any way," Miller told ESPN. "If the owners hit a home run and make more money, we don't go back and ask for more on our end. Ultimately this isn't about money. We need to find a way to safely get our players on the field in a safe manner and control that. I would hope this [finances] doesn't turn into anything regarding that stuff."
Miller's comments articulate the players' desire to safely return to the game, while underlining the idea that it would not be equitable for them to do so under a proposal that doesn't accurately reflect their value to it. The risks associated with traveling and playing games during this uncertain time are inherent. It's understandable that players would want both safety and financial elements addressed appropriately before embarking on such an endeavor.
"We understand that this year isn't going to be as financially rewarding for the ownership groups [but] there is higher risk this season," Miller also said in the ESPN article. "If it's not safe to bring fans into games, you're still asking us to play, there's certainly a risk there. ... Travel is limited to essential, and we're traveling, that means there is risk involved."
The financial battle will be a big one. Owners seek a revenue sharing plan. Players always have been opposed to such a plan and the union is saying no way will they agree to that. The good news: they have some time to figure it out, and both sides have big incentive to play.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 11, 2020
In the ideal scenario where the hurdles pertaining to safety and finances are cleared by the respective parties, the reported plan for the 2020 MLB schedule would see teams play around half of the typical 162-game schedule in an alignment based upon geography. As opposed to previous plans that suggested the leagues and divisions would be re-aligned for 2020, it now is being reported that traditional divisions would remain intact, with teams facing only teams within their own division and the corresponding geographic division from the opposing league.
For instance, the Cardinals would play opponents from the NL Central and AL Central for their entire schedule, in the neighborhood of 78 to 82 games for the season. Reportedly, owners prefer for games to be played in the teams' home stadiums. It would make sense for players to find that element of the proposal agreeable.
Other factors involved—like an expanded postseason format or the likelihood that the National League would adopt the DH as early as this upcoming season—are certainly interesting to talk about, but would only have relevance if the major roadblocks to baseball's return are solved first.
Based on what is being reported regarding the opposing viewpoints of owners and players, it's difficult to gauge the likelihood for a productive outcome on Tuesday. For the sake of everyone who loves the sport, let's hope such an outcome arrives sooner rather than later.
