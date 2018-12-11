ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A reported Molotov cocktail was found after a home in South City caught fire Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the two-story building in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania around 10 a.m.
Officials said a single father of eight lives in house with three of his children. The father was at work and the kids at school when the fire started. No one was injured and a dog was rescued from the home, officials said.
Officials said a reported Molotov cocktail was found at the scene. The Battalion Chief at the scene told News 4 the fire is a suspected arson.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.