ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A reported gas leak has prompted an evacuation of buildings in downtown St. Louis.
Fire officials said the leak was reported before 10:20 a.m. Tuesday around 10th and 11th streets. Authorities are evacuating buildings in the area.
Fire crews are currently on the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.
