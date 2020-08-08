ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cases of the coronavirus continue to increase in Missouri and Illinois and reported COVID-19-related deaths are significantly decreasing on both sides of the river.
Case/death rate in Missouri
Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the most cases ever in July, adding 28,772 cases, a 415% increase from cases reported in all of May, when the state reported 5,585 cases. The state reported almost 400 deaths in May and 166 deaths in July, a decrease of 58%.
Missouri's case/death rate for May was 7.1% and decreased to 0.6% in July.
Missouri's reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|5,585
|399
|7.1%
|June
|8,404
|173
|2.1%
|July
|28,772
|166
|0.6%
Case/death rate in Illinois
Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health added 67,302 cases in May, when the virus was at its peak in the state, and reported 3,034 deaths. Reported cases and deaths decreased in June when the state reported 22,930 total cases and 1,532 deaths.
Positive results for the virus increased again in July when the state added 35,742 cases but deaths kept going down and 574 people died. Reported deaths in July decreased by 81% from reported deaths in May.
Illinois' case/death rate for May was 4.5% and decreased to 1.6% in July.
Illinois' reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|67,302
|3,034
|4.5%
|June
|22,930
|1,532
|6.7%
|July
|35,742
|574
|1.6%
Case/death rate in local counties
St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Madison, St. Clair counties and St. Louis City all saw an increase in cases and a significant decrease in reported deaths in July when compared to May.
The five counties and the city reported 3,880 cases and 411 deaths in May, compared to 14,579 cases and 143 deaths in July; an increase of 275.8% in reported cases and a decrease of 65.2% in reported deaths.
The case/death rate in the six jurisdictions was 10.6% in May and decreased to 0.1% in July.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases on both sides of the river by county]
Explaining the increase in cases and decrease in deaths
The decrease in reported deaths does not mean the virus is gone. Infections rose substantially among younger people in July in both Missouri and Illinois. People in their 20s hold the highest percentage of cases in both states; accounting for 18.7% of total cases in Illinois and 21.6% of total cases in Missouri. This wasn't the case two months ago when virus outbreaks swept through long-term care facilities.
In Illinois, a total of 25,464 residents and staff of long-term care facilities tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,162 of them have died for a mortality rate of 16.3%. Cases at Illinois facilities only account for 13.2% of the state's total COVID-19 cases while accounting for 54.5% of total deaths.
Missouri doesn't provide specific data on outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state but as of the end of July, a total of 1,798 residents of long-term care facilities in St. Louis County were infected by the virus and 416 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 23.1%. The deaths accounted for 64.4% of the county's COVID-19 deaths as of July 27 while only accounting for 15.5% of total cases.
Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing, intermediate care, assisted living and residential care facilities.
[READ: COVID-19 outbreak killed 416 residents of St. Louis County long-term care facilities]
The virus causes more health complications for the elderly with underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems and is less deadly among younger, healthier people.
According to Missouri's health department, only one person under the age of 20 died in the state and a total of eight people in their 20s died from the virus. This is compared to 657 deaths among people aged 80 and older.
Five people under 20 and 28 people in their 20s died from the virus in Illinois compared to 3,382 people above 80, according to the state's health department.
St. Louis County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|1,792
|202
|11.3%
|June
|1,601
|128
|8%
|July
|6,298
|82
|1.3%
St. Louis City reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|823
|71
|8.6%
|June
|651
|25
|3.8%
|July
|2,051
|13
|0.6%
St. Charles County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|195
|29
|17.9%
|June
|269
|18
|6.7%
|July
|2,564
|24
|0.9%
Jefferson County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|73
|11
|15.1%
|June
|190
|3
|1.6%
|July
|870
|4
|0.5%
St. Clair County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|748
|59
|7.9%
|June
|856
|43
|5%
|July
|1,626
|16
|1%
Madison County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|249
|39
|15.7%
|June
|356
|9
|2.6%
|July
|1,170
|4
|0.3%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.