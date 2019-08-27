ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A recent study found that the St. Louis real estate markets are among some of the worst across the nation.
Wallethub placed St. Louis at No. 272 out 300 cities overall and 58th among large cites. Our Kansas City, Mo. neighbors to the west ranked at a higher slot at No. 143.
To determine what makes the best real-estate market, the site compared 23 factors including median home-price appreciation to home sales turnover rate to job growth. .
Source: WalletHub
Here's a look at where St. Louis ranked in other categories:
Health of St. Louis’ Real-Estate Market (1=Best; 150=Avg.): 2
- 48th – % of Homes with Negative Equity
- 185th – Avg. Days Until Sale
- 294th – Job Growth Rate
- 145th – Foreclosure Rate
- 187th – % of Delinquent Mortgage Holders
- 268th – Number of Unsold Homes Owned by Banks (REOs)
- 60th – Home Price as % of Income
- 287th – Population Growth Rate
