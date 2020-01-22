ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new report lists St. Louis as a top destination for people moving from afar.
According to Apartment List, St. Louis is one of the top 10 cities renters are looking to move to.
The report concluded the top three places people are moving to St. Louis from are Chicago, Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri.
The top three destinations for people looking to move out of St. Louis are Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver.
