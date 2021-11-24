ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A settlement over the Rams leaving is close to being signed, sealed and delivered.
Lawyers representing both parties in this were in St Louis reportedly working late into the night discussing settlement possibilities. As of right now a figure of the settlement has not been disclosed. However, a source told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the lawyers representing Stan Kroenke, the NFL, St. Louis City, and the County and regional sports authority were working late Tuesday night to inform all NFL owners of the deal.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege the league broke its own relocation guidelines and accuse the team of not telling the truth about what their plans were. News 4 spoke with a sports business professor Patrick Rishe with Washington University who says there's a good chance of a settlement of more than $1 billion.
"When you look at all the different buckets of loss in this case, it makes sense that you've now reached that point,” Rishe said.
The lawsuit is seeking damages including the $550 million relocation fee plus the increased value of the Rams franchise that resulted from the move. The team is now valued over $4 billion.
There was speculation that the NFL would award St. Louis an expansion franchise as part of any settlement, but Rishe thinks that is unlikely due to bad blood between the NFL and St. Louis. Lawyers representing St. Louis will get 35 percent of any money awarded and will be able to get costs incurred.
There is a hearing set for this case next week. In the chance no settlement is reached, a trial date is set for Jan. 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.