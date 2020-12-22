(KMOV.com) — The free agency process for Adam Wainwright, as has been the case for the majority of free agents throughout this MLB off-season, continues to plod slowly along. As we approach the end of the calendar year, there has been no real signal that a deal is imminent for the 39-year-old right-hander.
One spark thrown into the rumor mill this week, though, should raise some eyebrows for Cardinals fans hoping to see Waino ultimately return to St. Louis for another year.
National baseball reporter Jon Morosi tweeted Monday that Wainwright is drawing interest from a Missouri-based MLB club—but not the obvious one. According to Morosi, the Kansas City Royals have shown interest in signing Wainwright out of free agency.
Sources: #Royals have shown interest in free agent Adam Wainwright, but they don’t appear to be frontrunners to sign him. Of course, Wainwright played for Kansas City manager Mike Matheny in St. Louis. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 22, 2020
Before Cardinals Nation gets too worked up over the possibility, it should be noted Morosi added that the Royals do not appear to be the front-runner to sign Wainwright—begging the question of which team would be considered in that position. Still, Kansas City throwing their weight around in a bid to add one of the most notable players of their cross-state rival definitely adds intrigue to the situation.
The Royals, of course, are managed by Mike Matheny, the manager of the Cardinals from 2012 until his firing in 2018. Could Wainwright's familiarity with Matheny enhance the Royals' bid for his services?
While the Cardinals have operated under the premise that the payroll is likely to decrease for the upcoming season, the Royals have not shied away from the market so far this winter. Kansas City signed slugger Carlos Santana to a two-year contract earlier this month.
The Cardinals claim the pandemic has significantly impacted their ability to operate financially as they normally would. But based on the rumors and reports in recent weeks, Wainwright and Yadier Molina have both received steady interest from other franchises.
If St. Louis intends to keep either of their big-name fixtures in the fold for another season, it may require some financial flexibility from the team's ownership in the weeks to come.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.