ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the System of Care St. Louis Region released the first-ever report on mental health trends in the St. Louis area.
The report showed that, from 2012 to 2016, there were 207 mental disorder-related emergency department visits per 10,000 residents in the St. Louis area. This rate represents a 45 percent increase from 2010 to 2016.
"Mental illness is a serious public health concern in our region.," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a doctor, said Tuesday. "Providing information to the public and to police makers about the prevalence of the disease, any disparities that may exist, and how to access available services is crucial. Reports such as these can guide us in mobilizing resources and implementing strategies aimed at reducing barriers to access to care in our region."
In the same 4 year period, the report found an average of 14 emergency visits per 10,000 residents annually due to intentional-self harm, with the highest rates among young adults ages 18 to 24. Among those who sought treatment for intentional-self harm, the most common co0occurring diagnosis was substance use disorder.
"This report came about as a result of close collaboration with many key partners and highlights the level of importance of this public health issue in our region," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
Mental health-related emergency visits were concentrated in the northern regions of both the county and the city, areas with high concentrations of poverty. Also, visits due to intentional self-harm were also high in more areas in the region.
