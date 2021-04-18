ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both directions of Interstate 44 near Jefferson Ave are closed due to a report of low wires hanging wires Sunday morning.
Emergency crews closed the roadway down around 2:30 a.m. and pushed traffic off to the nearest exit. The ramps from and to Grand Blvd were also shut down. Officials said a dump truck hit a pole nearby causing the wires over the highway to hang low. Around 6:30 a.m., News 4 crews spotted an Ameren vehicle on scene making repairs.
It is unknown when the highway will reopened. Traffic is currently backed up to 2 miles.
