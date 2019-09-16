EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in East Alton say that an earlier report of an unmarked bus is unfounded.
News 4 spoke with a mother other the weekend who said an unmarked bus opened its door for her daughter last week.
After receiving the report, the East Alton Police Department was looking for the unmarked yellow school bus after reports of it stopping and opening its door to students near the city's limits.
"Nothing else matters but how safe your children are," Laura Hale said. "I don't even want to think about what could've happened to her, everyone's worst nightmare."
Hale's 12-year-old daughter walked to the bus stop a little after 7 a.m. on Thursday when the bus pulled up and opened its doors. Hale's daughter said there was no one inside the bus at the time.
The bus driver waited about three minutes then drove off. Hale called the school district once she heard about this from her daughter.
The East Alton Police Department then got involved. The department posted about the bus and warned parents.
Hale said she was taking extra steps to keep her daughter safe while police investigated.
"She's not walking to the bus by herself anymore," Hale said. "It could have been worst case scenario."
Monday, the East Alton Police Department said the previously shared image showed the bus without any apparent markings, but neighboring surveillance systems showed that the bus did have markings.
Even though the police department deemed the incident unfounded, parents are being urged to still talk to their children about paying attention to their surroundings.
The police department said officers will continue to provide extra patrols during school loading and unloading hours at the schools and in residential areas. Anyone with any further information or questions should contact Major Christian Cranmer at 618-259-6212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.