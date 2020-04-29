(KMOV.com) — When Yadier Molina signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension with the Cardinals in 2017, he indicated it would most likely be the final contract of his playing career.
Coming up on the final year of that deal in 2020, however, Molina told reporters at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up event in January that his view on the longevity of his playing days had shifted. He didn’t think he was quite finished yet.
Molina said in January that he would be interested in a new contract that would keep him with the Cardinals for another two years beyond 2020. He made it clear then, though, that his playing career would continue in St. Louis—or not at all.
According to a new report by ESPN, that line of thought apparently applies for the 37-year-old catcher as he considers his future in baseball.
Molina told ESPN’s Marly Rivera in a story published Wednesday that he would now be open to playing for another MLB team in 2021 if he doesn’t get his desired offer from the Cardinals. The face of the St. Louis franchise for the bulk of this century cited the coronavirus pandemic as a factor in causing the shift in his thought process.
"I previously said that, if it wasn't with St. Louis, that I would go home. If we were unable to come to an extension agreement, that I would retire. But the situation with this pandemic has changed everything. Right now, I'm thinking of playing two more years," Molina told Rivera in the story.
"Obviously, St. Louis is my first option. But if they don't sign me, then I'm willing to go into free agency. This situation has changed my mentality and all I want to do is play."
The Cardinals have not expressed publicly a desperation to get another deal with Molina done. It’s conceivable that Molina has found the club’s front office to be similarly hesitant in such negotiations behind closed doors.
"Yadi has done some pretty remarkable things at his age," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said at Winter Warm-Up when asked about a possible extension for Molina. "And as much as he played last year and has played through injuries the last couple of years. But we’ll see… I know in his mind he thinks he can play for a number of years and that’d be great if he can."
The tepid approach by the Cardinals has been greeted with a pointed response by Molina—don’t get too comfortable. I’ve got options.
Molina’s public commentary on the situation comes during a time when the eyes and ears of the sports world are desperate for any topics for spirited discussion.
Well, Yadi certainly just gave Cardinals fans plenty to talk about.
