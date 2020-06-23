(KMOV.com) — Though the MLB health and safety protocols for a 2020 season have not yet been agreed upon by the players and team owners, the expectation is that those terms will eventually be finalized.
It appears that we have reached the 'crossing the t's and dotting the i's' stage of the negotiations. Multiple reports Tuesday night indicate the MLB Players' Association has agreed that its members would report for spring training 2.0 beginning on July 1, as teams across the league work to ramp up to playing shape for the season ahead.
The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season, sources tell ESPN, but deal is not finalized yet. One last health-and-safety hurdle to get over and Major League Baseball will be back a week from tomorrow.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 23, 2020
The 60-game MLB season is expected to begin following approximately three weeks of training camp. The target date for beginning the regular season is the weekend of July 24-26. Though no formal agreement has been reached as of yet as to the specific rules and regulations that will be enforced to assure health and safety in light of the coronavirus pandemic, reports indicate that progress has been made on that front, as all sides are interested in achieving a safe environment for baseball to resume.
MLB and players have made progress but still haven't made an agreement on the operating protocols. Uncertain if it will be tonight.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 23, 2020
The Cardinals have planned for weeks to hold their training camp at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The team will also have a secondary camp stationed at the club's Double-AA facilities in Springfield, where a taxi-squad of players eligible for promotions to the MLB roster will remain during the season.
As of yet, there is no information on whether any fans will be allowed to attend MLB games this season. Previous reports from earlier in June indicated MLB could leave attendance decisions up to local government regulations for large gatherings.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
