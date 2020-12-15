(KMOV.com) — Remember the saga over the summer when we didn’t know if, when or how Major League Baseball would resume training camp to begin the 2020 season? For a while there, it seemed like every other day brought about a new update that contradicted the previous one. For baseball fans everywhere, it was frankly pretty exhausting.
While it’s too early to say we’re due for a repeat of those events ahead of 2021, don’t assume that because MLB and the players managed to come to an agreement to complete the last campaign that they’ll have no problem doing it again. If you’re looking for it, you’ll notice the writing for another possible MLB delay next year is already on the wall.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Tuesday that the league and the MLB Players’ Association are once again in dispute. This time, the question is whether the 2021 MLB season should be delayed until such time that a COVID-19 vaccine can be distributed to the players and team staff members across the league.
According to Nightengale, the league would prefer to wait until the vaccines can be widely distributed in order to play the season without the same level of stringent protocols that teams endured in 2020. If that means another season shorter than the standard 162 games, so be it. The league and team owners are willing to sacrifice games from the schedule if it means a smoother and less stressful operation in 2021. The players, on the other hand, want the schedule to remain on track, with spring training beginning in February and a 162-game season to follow.
These stances should come as no surprise considering the battle that ensued between the two sides over the past year. The players fought for every game they could get on the 2020 schedule, because their salaries were prorated based on the numbers of scheduled games for the season. Considering the owners nearly universally claimed that their organizations lost money for every additional game that was played without fans allowed in attendance. Those revenue problems aren’t going away any time soon, as uncertainty over the presence of fans at games in the COVID era will remain a problem until the impact of the virus significantly subsides.
In his article, Nightengale quoted an anonymous American League team owner whose stance on the possibility of spring training and the subsequent regular season remaining on its current scheduled timeline could be described as rather grim.
“I don’t see any way spring training starts in February,” an American League owner told Nightengale in the USA Today story. “Zero chance of that. I don’t care if we play 140 games, 120 games or 80 games, we have to make sure everyone is safe to do this right.”
Beyond the issue of season-length, MLB owners and the players’ union are also at odds over the status of the universal designated hitter for 2021. Though the universal DH was used for 2020, that didn’t come with an agreement to use it again for 2021. Players are interested in the Universal DH being implemented once again, because it essentially amounts to more relevant roles for players, as the 15 National League teams would insert an additional starter into their daily lineups. In the long run, that’s theoretically better for player salaries, as NL teams could apply greater value to slugging hitters regardless of their defensive abilities.
Nightengale writes that in exchange for the universal DH for 2021, the league asked for postseason expansion—another factor which was in play for 2020 that is not necessarily automatic for 2021—from 10 teams to 14 teams, which would serve to increase postseason revenues for the individual clubs. As of yet, the union has not accepted that trade-off, and no resolution has been reached.
With about two months to go until the scheduled report dates for teams heading to Arizona and Florida for spring training, there’s a lot of uncertainty about the 2021 MLB season. The powers that be have plenty of time to work things out. If they don’t successfully come to an agreement on the outstanding issues, though, another long spring could be in store for baseball fans.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.