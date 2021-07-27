St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. Following Tuesday's news of Schwartz signing with Seattle, none of the four player from this momentous game remain active on the Blues roster. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)