(KMOV.com) -- A summer of change continued for the Blues Tuesday as a key member of the 2019 Stanley Cup champions roster reportedly agreed to a contract with the newly-formed Seattle Kraken.
Jaden Schwartz reached unrestricted free agency this off-season after 10 years with St. Louis. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Schwartz's time with the Blues has officially come to an end, as the 29-year-old forward will sign a contract with the Kraken.
Update: Schwartz to Seattle appears done.— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 27, 2021
After St. Louis selected him in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Schwartz first appeared for the Blues on March 17, 2012, scoring a goal in his first-ever NHL game.
Schwartz was a central contributor to the Blues Stanley Cup run in 2019. scoring 12 goals with eight assists in 26 games during those playoffs. In Game 5 of the playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Schwartz helped the Blues complete a remarkable third-period comeback when he netted the game-winning goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.
Schwartz played in all 71 games for the Blues in the 2019-2020 season before injuries hampered his most recent campaign. His departure represents the latest example of the stark reality of a roster churn for St. Louis in the aftermath of the Blues' title two summers ago.
