(KMOV.com) -- It was a long-shot to begin with, but the Cardinals are out of the sweepstakes for Korean shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. Reports Monday indicate the San Diego Padres will sign Kim to an MLB contract.
The Padres have reached an agreement with Ha-seong Kim, a source tells The Athletic.— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 28, 2020
A year after signing left-handed pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim to a two-year contract out of the Korean Baseball Organization, the St. Louis Cardinals were briefly linked to the power-hitting KBO infielder. Kim slugged 30 home runs with 109 RBIs for the Kiwoom Heroes this past year, posting a career-best .921 OPS in his age-24 season.
Clearly a Major League caliber talent, Kim looked to leverage his career-year in 2020 into a contract with an MLB club this off-season. His KBO posting period, the limited window during which Kim is permitted to reach an agreement with an MLB team, was due to close January 1. With the deadline looming, Kim reportedly traveled to the United States Monday.
The Korean agency for posted #KBO player Kim Ha-seong has confirmed that he has departed for the U.S. No word on exact destination. The agency said Kim has received offers from multiple clubs, and he needs to be in the U.S. with the Jan. 1 deadline fast approaching.— Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) December 28, 2020
Though the San Diego Padres were the ultimate destination for Kim, the Cardinals had been listed as another team in the mix. Kim's projected salary likely pushed him out of the Cardinals price range. St. Louis would still benefit from adding an infield bat after allowing Kolten Wong to become a free agent.
Despite the limitations imposed on the team's spending this winter, St. Louis' consistent willingness to explore the overseas markets for talent made the Cardinals an interesting team to monitor in the sweepstakes. The Cardinals have signed Seung-hwan Oh, Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim out of Asia in recent years.
The Padres are a fascinating landing spot for Ha-Seong Kim, as General Manager A.J. Preller continues to prove he's not messing around. Sensing that the window is opening for his organization to contend for a World Series, San Diego has been active in bolstering its roster in the past few months.
News emerged Sunday night that the Padres had acquired 2018 Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell in a blockbuster deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Even with the addition of Kim, the Padres might not be finished yet with their winter revamp. San Diego has been linked in trade rumors to Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, further cementing their status as a team to watch in 2021.
