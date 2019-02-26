ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The state of Illinois is ranked one of the top states with the highest property tax, according to a newly-released study.
After unveiling their ranking for the 2019 Property Taxes by State list, WalletHub listed the Prairie State as No. 2. out of the 50 states.
The real estate tax rate is currently 2.31 percent, according to U.S. Census Bureau. Across the river, Missouri lands at No. 27 on the list with a 0.99 percent property tax rate.
Here are the following five states with the highest and lowest property taxes:
HIGHEST
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- New Hampshire
- Connecticut
- Wisconsin
LOWEST
- Hawaii
- Alabama
- Louisiana
- Colorado
- District of Columbia
