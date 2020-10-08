ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For years, protesters have pushed for the Medium Security Institute, or the Workhouse, to close because of poor conditions including bugs and no air conditioning at one point.
In July, amid America's reckoning with criminal justice reform, St. Louis aldermen voted unanimously to close the jail by the end of 2020.
As part of that agreement, St. Louis Corrections Commissioner, David Glass, had to come up with a plan on how to responsibly close the jail.
His report now has some aldermen questioning whether that should happen.
"I would just like to hear a more commentary or, you know, for the people that are steadfast on us closing MSI, where are the solutions, because at this time I respect your leadership and it doesn't seem to be quite feasible," said Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard during a recent public safety committee hearing.
The report finds transferring the inmates from the Workhouse to the city justice center, which is the plan, could result in some having to sleep on the floor or be housed in another part of Missouri, which could be expensive and make it difficult for families to visit.
“I mean, what else could you say with the report that the commissioner brought back?," said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, who introduced the bill in July that led to the plan to close the jail.
Reed said he was caught off guard by the commissioner's report.
“That was the charge then that he was given to come up with a responsible plan to do it," said Reed. "A responsible plan isn’t a plan to create an overcrowded condition at the justice center."
Mayor Lyda Krewson's spokesperson said the administration is responsible for balancing the need to protect the overall community while also making sure dangerous and violent criminals are not out on the street solely to accommodate an arbitrary deadline.
Reed said he still plans to move forward with the plan to close the Workhouse by the end of 2020. He told News 4 he will meet with Commissioner Glass next week to go over what he found in the report and discuss ways to remedy it.
Arch City Defenders, which has pushed for the Workhouse to close for years, sent News 4 this statement:
"The Workhouse remains a site of abuse, neglect, and inhumane treatment. It remains an unnecessary and irresponsible use of millions of public dollars. And it remains a monument to white supremacy in St. Louis. Now is precisely the right time to reverse the racist policies of past and present, re-envision public safety, and place millions of dollars directly in the hands of impacted communities through a participatory budgeting process."
