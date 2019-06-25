FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Festus R-6 School District is trying to determine how parents who went online to check their child’s report card on Monday were able to see the report cards for all 871 students at Festus High School.
"Sometimes technology may not go the way you intend it,” said superintendent Dr. Link Luttrell.
Like most school districts, Festus R-6 has a website that allows students and parents to log in throughout the year to check the student’s grades and other information. In case some parents don’t use it, at the end of each quarter, the district also sends parents an email with a link that takes them online to see their child’s report card.
"We followed the same process, but it didn't go as smoothly as it had done previously, as it had gone the previous three times," said Luttrell.
Luttrell said 130 parents used the link that allowed them to see all of the report cards. But he said within 90 minutes after the emails were sent out, the district had been notified of the problem and the website with the report cards was taken down.
The district says it quickly notified parents about what had happened.
"I'm just glad everything was taken care of as soon as it was because that's an embarrassment to some kids who are having issues," said parent Krystal Yochum.
The company that set up the notification system the district used for giving parents access to report cards is called SchoolMessenger. Luttrell said it’s the same company the district uses to notify parents of school closings for snow days. He said the company is conducting an internal investigation.
To get report cards to parents, the district turned back the clock and mailed out printed copies.
