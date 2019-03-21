ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals are reportedly closing in on a contract extension for newly-acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Multiple reports indicate the contract is worth around $130 million over five years, with the deal running through the 2024 season. The Cardinals are set to pay Goldschmidt $14.5 million this season as he closes out his previous deal.
Goldschmidt came to St. Louis this off-season from Arizona. The Cardinals made the deal knowing Goldschmidt was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, but preventing that from ever coming to fruition was a part of the team's plans from the moment it gave up Luke Weaver and Carson Kelly to acquire the slugging first baseman.
#STLCards close on an extension with 1B Paul Goldschmidt, sources tell The Athletic. Deal will be for at least five years and at least $110M.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 21, 2019
It will be interesting to see whether the total value of the Goldschmidt deal becomes the largest in the history of the Cardinals organization. The current record is the seven-year, $120 million pact to which St. Louis signed Matt Holliday following the team's trade for the left fielder in the summer of 2009.
The situations are certainly similar, but it sounds like Goldschmidt could become a long-term Redbird before ever suiting up for the club in a regular season game. In a spring that has included contract extensions for several stars of the game--Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado and Blake Snell are among the most significant deals of late--securing Goldschmidt for the long haul is an aggressive move that should give the Cardinals their anchor in the lineup they have sought for several years.
Though Goldschmidt is entering his age-31 season in 2019, he's yet to miss a beat in his consistently elite production with a bat in his hands. Goldschmidt compiled a .922 OPS last season for Arizona, which would have led the Cardinals lineup by a healthy margin. Considering his plate discipline, power, base running and skills with the glove, it's reasonable to expect Goldschmidt to age gracefully as he looks to cement himself into Cardinals lore over the next several years.
