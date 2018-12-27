Looking for a sports, entertainment job? Enterprise Center hiring over 300 people!

The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and their partners are hiring as many as 300 new full-time and part-time positions for the upcoming season. (Credit: Enterprise Center)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Enterprise Center will host the 2020 NHL All Star Game, according to a report by Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic.

St. Louis last hosted the NHL All Star Game in 1988, when the game was held at the Arena on Oakland.

The game will come a year and a half after renovations were completed at Enterprise Center.

