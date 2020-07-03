ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues reportedly canceled their practices at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights after multiple COVID-19 tests came back positive.
According to Jeremy Rutherford with the Athletic, the Blues used the facility on Thursday but didn't return on Friday for their Phase 2 workouts because of the positive tests.
In his report, Rutherford said the names of the infected players were not released.
This is a developing story. News 4 has reached out to the St. Louis Blues and officials with Centene for more information.
