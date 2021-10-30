TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bellerive Country Club will host the 2030 President's Cup, according to a report from STL Today.
The President's Cup is similar to Ryder Cup, a match play event that pits the best golfers in the United States from golfers from other countries. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which includes the best golfers from Europe taking on the Americans, the President's Cup features the best non-European players. Each side has 12 players.
STL Today reports an official announcement will come at Bellerive on Wednesday. The West County club dubbed the "Green Monster of Ladue," hosted the PGA Championship in 1992 and 2018, the 1965 US Open, 2004 US Senior Open, 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.