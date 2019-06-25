ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new report claims there was a 14 percent increase in stolen vehicles in the St. Louis-area last year.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest vehicle theft report shows a total of 9,319 thefts in the St. Louis metro area in 2018, an increase of 1,189 thefts from the prior year. The ranking includes vehicle thefts in counties throughout the St. Louis metro area.
According to the report, St. Louis ranked second in Missouri for stolen vehicles, behind Kansas City (with 9,712 thefts) and ahead of Springfield (with 2,105 thefts).
St. Louis bucks a national trend, as auto thefts are on the decline throughout the country, with a 3 percent drop in 2018 compared to the prior year, the report states.
According to the report, around 770,000 vehicles were reportedly stolen nationwide in 2017, a drop of 53 percent since 1991, the peak year for thefts with more than 1.6 million vehicles stolen. The Los Angeles metro area reportedly saw the most thefts in 2018 with nearly 54,000.
