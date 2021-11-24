ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following a four-year bout, a nearly $800 million settlement over the Rams leaving is close to being signed, sealed, and delivered.
Multiple sources have confirmed a $790 million settlement has been reached between the city of St. Louis, the Rams and the NFL. St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the stadium where the Rams formerly played, sued the Rams and the NFL over the Rams' relocation back to Los Angeles in 2017.
Per source, the St. Louis settlement does not include a deal for teams other than the Rams to pay part of the $790 million. The posture regarding Stan Kroenke and the rest of the league is unchanged, and litigation on that point remains possible.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2021
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege the league broke its own relocation guidelines and accuse the team of not telling the truth about what their plans were.
Both sides began mediation to avoid a trial Tuesday afternoon. The mediation hearing came amid reports of infighting between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the 31 other NFL owners. Lawyers representing both parties in this were in St Louis reportedly working late into the night discussing settlement possibilities.
The settlement doesn't include an expansion football team for St. Louis. An announcement and official statement is expected to happen Wednesday.
