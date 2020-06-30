(KMOV.com) — The coronavirus pandemic has brought the North American sporting world to its knees over the last few months. As many professional leagues work and plan to restart their seasons, the long-expected confirmation that Minor League Baseball will not be among them is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
Reports indicate Minor League Baseball will not be played in 2020 as uncertainty surrounding the availability of players stood out among various other challenges that will prevent the lower rungs of affiliated baseball from taking place this summer. Baseball America reported Tuesday that the season's cancellation would be officially announced later on Tuesday.
What has long been expected will be made official later today.Multiple sources expect Minor League Baseball will announce the cancellation of the 2020 season later this afternoon. Details here ⬇️https://t.co/ZTa8b5jsbB— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 30, 2020
Given MLB's plan for each team to have a pool of 60 players eligible to participate in the 2020 MLB season, the ability for Minor League clubs to field their teams and compete this summer would be dramatically impacted. It has been obvious for weeks that this news would ultimately arrive, but it doesn't make today any less of a disappointment for players, team employees and fans.
Major League Baseball has had a contentious relationship with with its minor league counterpart in recent months, even before the coronavirus pandemic began. MiLB had done a respectable job of sparring with MLB in a public relations battle over the proposed contraction of dozens of Minor League Baseball teams, at MLB's behest.
MiLB did everything it could to combat MLB's negative assertions about the viability and importance of the current number of teams, but the coronavirus pandemic occurring when it did decidedly destroyed MiLB's momentum to stave off a move that would kill Minor League Baseball in many cities across the United States.
It is expected that Minor League Baseball contraction will be implemented whenever MiLB is able to start back up again. The Cardinals are expected to lose two affiliates in the Rookie league Johnson City Cardinals and the Low-A State College Spikes.
