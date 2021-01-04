(KMOV.com) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt doesn’t like to think about losing valued contributors from his roster until those players are officially lost.
At the MLB Winter Meetings in December 2019, Shildt told the assembled reporters of free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, “I hesitate talking about Oso being gone, because in my mind he’s not gone. I know he’s a free agent, but he’s still, to me, with us until he’s not.”
The Cardinals never made Ozuna another contract offer after the slugger rejected the team’s qualifying offer in November. Even as Shildt spoke that December, Ozuna was already as good as gone. But ever the optimist, that’s just not the way the Cardinals manager mentally approaches these matters—not until an official transaction forces him to do so.
Shildt is approaching things similarly this winter as the Cardinals face an internal free agent class that holds far more equity with the organization than Ozuna did. Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have spent a combined 37 years as members of the Cardinals family, but both could be on new teams in 2021. Though the team certainly seems more interested in retaining both players than it did with Ozuna last year, the eventual fulfillment of that hope is far from guaranteed given the team’s reaction to the financial implications of the pandemic.
Though the time between the present and the tentatively scheduled start to spring training can now be measured in weeks rather than months, Shildt still hasn’t formulated a plan for a season absent the longtime franchise catcher. During a virtual Winter Meetings press conference last month, the Cardinals manager explained that he hasn’t put much consideration into life without Yadier Molina.
“Relative to thinking about life without Yadi, my head’s not there,” Shildt said. “I don’t choose to put my mindset there, because that’s a hard place for me to go mentally. I’m not naive that he may not come back. I get that, and then we’ll pivot. But as far as putting mental energy toward thinking about No. 4 not being behind the plate for us, I haven’t put a lot of consideration into that.”
Given the importance St. Louis has placed upon legacy players in the past, an off-season that features two of the most significant Cardinals of the century as free agents would be one heckuva time for an organizational shift in philosophy. For the Cardinals to allow either Molina or Wainwright to wear another uniform for 2021 would be a substantial blow to the team and its fans.
The same narrative, though, hasn’t seemed to attach itself to another notable Cardinals free agent to the degree it has for Yadi or Waino. Kolten Wong has been a member of the Cardinals organization since he was drafted in the first round by the club in June 2011, and he’s been a regular for St. Louis for years. His impending departure, though, seems like more of a foregone conclusion after the Cardinals declined his option for the 2021 season.
Whether it’s right or wrong, fair or unfair to the Cardinals two-time Gold Glove second baseman, the squeeze of the pandemic is likely responsible. The door is reportedly open for Wong’s return to the Cardinals, but it remains to be seen whether the sides can come to an agreement that is suitable to both parties.
The #STLCards maintain interest in bringing back Kolten Wong. The decision not to pick up Wong’s $12.5M option, a seemingly East cdll in this environment, was about the price. They like him.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 30, 2020
In his public commentary on the state of the second base position for the Cardinals moving forward in Wong’s potential absence, John Mozeliak noted Tommy Edman as a candidate for a crack at the role in 2021.
Edman came up through the minor league system primarily as a shortstop, a position generally considered more demanding for a defender. In the majors, Edman has seen more time at third base—dubbed the ‘hot corner’ for a reason—than any other spot on the field, and has graded out positively at the position in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) for both of his MLB seasons.
In 256.1 career MLB innings at second base, Edman has a .985 fielding percentage with 6 DRS. It’s dubious to use such a small sample to definitively declare the kind of fielder Edman would be at second over the course of a full season, but an early demonstration of aptitude is better than the alternative.
Stepping into the shoes of the back-to-back reigning NL Gold Glove winner at second base would be a tall ask for anyone, but Edman has the athleticism and fundamentals to thrive at the position. Even in limited action at second, he’s already displayed a penchant for the extraordinary play in his two big-league seasons.
😱😱😱 Tommy Edman makes an absolute beauty of a catch to rob college teammate Nico Hoerner of a hit. #STLCardsThis Cardinals Replay is airing now and again at 9pm on FOX Sports Midwest. pic.twitter.com/n18eUGeFxp— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 27, 2020
In addition to Wong’s leadership defensively, the Cardinals face the prospect of replacing his contributions as the leadoff man in the batting order. After leading the team in On-Base Percentage (OBP) in 2019, Wong continued to produce in the category in the pandemic season despite a decline to his power production. Wong’s .350 OBP ranked behind only Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller among the Cardinals in 2020.
Though Edman’s rookie campaign lent itself to the notion that he could perform as a capable leadoff hitter, his numbers weren’t as representative of that in 2020. In 227 plate appearances, Edman produced a .317 OBP without much in the power department. His .685 On-Base Plus Slugging Percentage (OPS) represented a sharp decline from the .850 mark he held in 2019. Though Edman’s OPS was actually higher than Wong’s .675, the latter’s higher batting average and OBP were more conducive to the table-setting leadoff role.
Regardless, the numbers for both players offensively weren’t quite adequate for a Cardinals lineup that struggled to regularly score runs. In what will hopefully be a more traditional season in 2021, the Cardinals should set the expectation for increased production out of the leadoff spot—whether it’s Wong, Edman or somebody else.
Under normal circumstances, the Cardinals probably would have signed Kolten Wong to his $12.5 million option without a second thought. As it is, the team should pursue a new contract with Wong. Ideally, it’s a multi-year extension that considers the expert gloveman’s decade-long relationship with St. Louis while also factoring in the realities of the pandemic.
Ideally, it leaves the player feeling satisfied and appreciated rather than exploited. In November, Wong told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was open to negotiating a new deal with the Cardinals, one that is mutually beneficial to the needs and circumstances for both sides.
The likelihood of such a deal is anyone’s guess, but the Cardinals certainly seem to be preparing as though they’ll have a new second baseman in 2021. Losing a player with skills as elite as Wong’s fielding and on-base ability would be disappointing, but Tommy Edman’s body of work suggests he could conceivably perform as a poor man’s Kolten Wong for St. Louis. The Cardinals’ ownership and front office appear willing to make that bet, anyway.
A more pressing question facing the Cardinals roster could be how, then, to replace Tommy Edman as the team’s utility knife and de facto third baseman. Matt Carpenter remains, on paper, a core piece of the Cardinals infield—in practice, he’s a hit-first 35-year-old coming off a season in which he batted .186 and slugged .314. That's not a great recipe.
A plan to shift Edman to second base full-time while banking on a Carpenter rebound at third—again—would inspire little confidence in an offensive renaissance for a team that ranked near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories last season.
Without some outside acquisitions in the coming weeks, though, it’s the plan with which the Cardinals seem to be on a collision course for 2021.
