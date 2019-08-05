ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Drivers should expect slow downs on Clayton Road near Lindbergh Monday morning as crews work to fix a water main break.
The water main break was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Clayton Road in the westbound lanes.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
