SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews are making repairs on an underground force main sewer after it ruptured in South St. Louis County Saturday.
A sewer break was reported near Christopher Drive and Nellie Avenue in Oakville by a home owner.
According to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, sewage has overflowed to the Mississippi River and crew have shut down a pump station near the area. The department says nearby homes and businesses in the area will not be affected and there is no threat to public health and safety.
If anyone should come into contact with the overflow, they should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.
